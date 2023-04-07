Scott Warner, 34, absconded from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, at about 8pm yesterday (April 6).

The convict is serving a sentence of six years and seven months for offences including burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.

He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall, of a stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wanted - Scott Warner (Image: Derbyshire Constabulary)

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has connections to Colchester and Clacton.

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite reference 1078 of April 6.