THE police have issued an appeal for help to find a convict with links to Colchester.
Scott Warner, 34, absconded from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, at about 8pm yesterday (April 6).
The convict is serving a sentence of six years and seven months for offences including burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods.
He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall, of a stocky build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and has connections to Colchester and Clacton.
Anyone with information should call 101 and cite reference 1078 of April 6.
