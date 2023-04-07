Elisie Mat Daniels, a 12-year-old from Brentwood, was last seen earlier this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl Elisie May Daniels from Brentwood.

"Elisie hasn't been seen since earlier this morning.

"She is described as a white girl, around 4ft 10" and of a slim build. She has ginger hair and freckles.

"Elisie was last seen wearing a pink hat, a pink jacket and black leggings.

"She has connections to Romford and Dagenham.

"If you see her or have any information on where she could be, please call 999 quoting incident 272 of 7 April."