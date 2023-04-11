Brightlingsea WinterFest’s wellbeing fund has announced it is now open for grant applications from families, individuals and organistations in the town.

It follows the roaring success of February’s WinterFest which put on 27 mostly free music, art and spoken word events in venues across Brightlingsea.

Support given by the community through donations during the month-long festival saw more than £4,000 was raised.

Authors - Ruth Loten and Stephen Foster-Pilkington launched their books at the festival (Image: Newsquest)

It means more money than ever will pour back into the community to help with people’s mental, physical and social wellbeing.

A substantial donation of £897 has also been given by WinterFest to mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind.

The event was also supported by the first ever Brightlingsea Literary Festival.

In a message to everyone who supported the eight edition of the annual festival, its crew said: “It is so heartwarming that there has been such a positive response from so many people to this year’s festival.

Poet - Martin Newell performed during this year's event (Image: Newsquest)

“It couldn’t happen without our volunteers, sponsors, performers, activity leaders, writers and wellbeing practitioners who give their time and talents free, all the venues across Brightlingsea who hosted our events and, of course, our lovely, enthusiastic audiences.

“We want to thank everyone involved. Your help and support will continue to make a difference through the grants which will be given by the WinterFest wellbeing fund.”

Brightlingsea residents can apply for a maximum of £100 for activities and items which improve people's wellbeing, such as sports activities, sports equipment, family days out, music or arts lessons or clubs.

Organisations in the region whose work contributes to people's wellbeing can also make applications to the fund for grants of up to £200.

The grants given are to pay for specific items or activities and cash grants are not available.

Applications for grants can be made through the Brightlingsea WinterFest website at www.brightlingseawinterfest.co.uk.