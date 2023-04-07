Steven Turner, from Hullbridge, is a father to sons Hudson, 20 months, and Forrest, eight months, as well as a husband to Tiffanie Turner.

The 37-year-old has been diagnosed with bowel cancer which has spread to his liver and stomach lining.

He fears he missed a number of warning signs, and is urging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of cancer.

In February 2022, Steven noticed bleeding after going to the toilet. He then went three more times within the hour, and continued to only pass blood.

An ambulance rushed him to hospital. He had at this point lost around a pint of blood.

He underwent treatment and tests, and within three months was told he had cancer.

He underwent 25 sessions of radiotherapy, followed by four hardcore cycles of chemotherapy, only to receive the devastating news that his treatment had not worked.

In January he underwent surgery where they found the cancer had further spread to his liver and peritoneum.

He said: “I never thought at the age of 37 that I wouldn’t grow old, wouldn’t see my two sons grow up and spend time with my wife. Sometimes I am positive and think I will get longer as I will fight it, but other times I will be sitting on the sofa just crying.

“I cry as I know I won’t see my boys grow up, I will miss out on their first days at school, I will miss all the small and big things. I will leave my wife to pick everything up. It is hard, and I am sad that maybe I have taken life for granted and just expected to grow old with my wife and live a normal family life.

“All I can do is take each day as it comes and fight as hard as I can.”

A GoFundMe has been set up and has already raised more than £7,000. The money will go towards potential private treatment and clinical trials, as well as making memories as a family.

Steven added: “I am amazed that so many people care. People from strangers, neighbours, ex and current colleagues, friends, and family. So many have donated.

“I can’t believe people have gone out of their way for me.

“My wife has been amazing; without her I wouldn’t still be here.”

Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/turner-family-hullbridge