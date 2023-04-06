The women's lifestyle website creates a 'best places to live' list each year for England and breaks it down regionally before declaring a national winner.

In the Essex county category, Leigh-on-Sea topped that list, accumulating the most reader votes to beat out other locations such as Chelmsford and Saffron Walden.

When applying that to the overall reader vote comprising of all the county winners, Leigh-on-Sea ended up coming fifth.

Hero Brown, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move out of London they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.

"This exclusive reader vote will give them a fresh perspective to make their search easier. It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to go and things to do outside London.

"This Reader vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities."

Muddy Stilettos top 10 best places to live in England

The top 10 best places to live for 2023 as voted for by Muddy Stilettos readers were:

1. Exmouth, Devon

2. Ampthill, Bedfordshire

3. Tring, Hertfordshire

4. Towcester, Northamptonshire

5. Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

6. Aylsham, Norfolk

7. Frome, Somerset

8. Oxted, Surrey

9. Lewes, Sussex

10. Dursley, Gloucestershire

What did Muddy Stilettos say about Leigh-on-Sea?





In describing Leigh-on-Sea Muddy Stilettos wrote: "Industrial-style coffee houses, boutique bars and a sandy shoreline lined by characterful cockle sheds: Leigh-on-Sea is Southend’s smaller, trendier sister and thanks to a steady stream of relocating Londoners over the years, it’s managed to blend its small-town-seaside charm with on-trend hospitality offerings. (Yes, there’s even an artisan vegan-friendly gelato house and it doesn’t come much more ‘Shoreditch of Essex’ than that.)"