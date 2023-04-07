These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 7 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way at Junction 26, there will be continuing works on the exit slip road for reconstruction/renewal works.

This began from 6 am on Thursday, April 6 and will continue until 9 pm on Friday, April 14.

Dartford Crossing

There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 8 in Essex?

A12

The work for the Northbound exit slip road at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Sunday, April 14.

Dartford Crossing

There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 9 in Essex?





A12

The work for the Northbound exit slip road at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Sunday, April 14.

Dartford Crossing

There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.