A few motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this Easter weekend, according to National Highways England.
These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning.
If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, April 7 in Essex?
A12
On the Northbound way at Junction 26, there will be continuing works on the exit slip road for reconstruction/renewal works.
This began from 6 am on Thursday, April 6 and will continue until 9 pm on Friday, April 14.
Dartford Crossing
There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.
M25
There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, April 8 in Essex?
A12
The work for the Northbound exit slip road at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Sunday, April 14.
Dartford Crossing
There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.
M25
There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.
What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, April 9 in Essex?
A12
The work for the Northbound exit slip road at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Sunday, April 14.
Dartford Crossing
There are no planned closures scheduled on the Dartford Crossing for this day.
M25
There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.
