PC Victoria Price, who joined Essex Police in 2021, helped save the man who collided with two parked vehicles in Old Road, Clacton, in September of last year.

The incident, which was made particularly hazardous due to potential fuel leaks from other vehicles, saw PC Price supply the man with oxygen and monitored his vital signs whilst he received treatment from a defibrillator.

PC Price had previously been an operating department practitioner – a role which involves supporting patients in the anaesthetic, surgery, and recovery phases of a medical operation – with the army.

Whilst the man was trapped in his van, PC Price, alongside a colleague, managed to get the man out of the van before she was joined by a paramedic.

They together provided immediate trauma and life support to the unconscious man.

Meanwhile, colleagues secured the other three vehicles involved in the incident by closing off nearby roads, making a space for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to land, and transporting doctors to the scene and identified key witnesses to the incident.

Emergency – the van driver suffered a heart attack in Old Road, Clacton, last year (Image: Google Street View)

PC Price’s efforts have now been officially recognised by the Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who said the officer’s medical training was essential in the handling of the operation.

He said: “I have no doubt that, were it not for her quick-thinking actions and her specialist knowledge of trauma and life-support procedures, the casualty would not have survived his injuries.

“I am extremely proud of her calm and professional response to a life-threatening incident.”

Reflecting on what happened last September, PC Price said she was more relieved to know the van driver survived the heart attack.

She said: “It’s nice to be recognised with a commendation but I feel more elated and happy that the man survived and we all worked as a team to make that happen – it was a great result.

“The man was very lucky because a paramedic was also there with all her kit and equipment which I could use,” she added.

“We worked together to save him; without her, without her equipment, we wouldn’t have been able to save his life.”