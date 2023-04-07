The Witham MP, who has long campaigned on behalf of women and children who have suffered domestic abuse, visited a women’s refuge run by Next Chapter in Colchester to hear about the experiences of women supported by the charity.

The charity works across Colchester and Tendring, as well as other parts of Essex, providing free and confidential services to support people who are currently experiencing or have experienced domestic abuse.

Priti said: “I would like to thank Next Chapter for their important work and the support they provide to women locally, and for the opportunity to hear from users of the services about their experiences first-hand.

She joined Beverly Jones, who is the chief executive of Next Chapter, on a tour of the refuge, learning about its work in supporting victims of domestic abuse from Essex.

Beverly said: “[We] welcomed the visit by Priti to meet with our staff and residents, and the opportunity to share and discuss the current issues faced by some of the most vulnerable women in society when trying to access domestic abuse services.”