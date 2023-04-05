The Galvin Green Man pub, based in Great Waltham, has been named the best pub in Essex by the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The historic venue, which was named best pub in the UK at the awards show in 2021 and competed to regain the title last year, will compete to win the national award again.

A spokesman for the pub said on Facebook: "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we have been awarded the Best Pub and Bar in all of Essex.

"Think that calls for midweek bubbles."

Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin refurbished and opened the pub in 2016, and since then it has been commended for its first-class delivery of food, drink, service and all-round pub experience, scooping plenty of awards.

The brothers also run a number of restaurants in London, including Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle.

One of the oldest pubs in Essex, Galvin Green Man was built in 1341, with its location in the countryside and the River Chelmer running through its beer garden adding to its charm.

Explaining why the pub and restaurant retained its Bib Gourmand award this year, the Michelin website states: "A friendly team offer a warm welcome at this lovely pub. The original 14C building offers all the rustic charm you’d expect but there’s also a modern barn extension and riverside garden.

"Classic British dishes are carefully constructed and full of flavour; those cooked in the wood oven are their speciality."

The grand final National Pub and Bar Awards ceremony takes place in London on June 28, where the county winners will discover which pubs will be taking home a regional title, as well as which site is to be named the UK’s best.

The annual event names a total of 94 venues as the best in their respective counties, aiming to highlight the positive work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.