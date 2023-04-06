Markshall is hosting an Easter event called Percy’s Adventures which looks to bring the history of the gardens back to life.

The talk highlights the importance of different types of flowers for buzzing pollinators.

Families can plant their own seeds to take home to watch grow.

The Markshall Easter bunny will also be making a guest appearance at the Easter weekend.

Artistic paintings: children taking part at the event (Image: Bryan Shaw)

Anyone joining the Percy’s Springtime Explorers group will be able to get creative and paint their own wooden egg to take home.

There is also an Easter trail challenge to find 20 hidden wooden eggs among the grounds and a new adventure play area for children to enjoy.

Percy's play and picnic paddock will also be open for families looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Dave Finkle, chief executive officer at Markshall Estate near Coggeshall, said: “We are very excited to launch a suite of improvements at Markshall.

“We have listened to visitors and responded. Markshall is now truly a family destination where memories can be made.”

The event is on until Sunday, April 16.

For more information, go to www.markshall.org.uk/whatson/.