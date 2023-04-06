Environmentally conscious residents from Harwich, Walton, Frinton, Clacton, Weeley, and Kirby organised the pick in their respective areas.

The groups worked together to take part in the Great British Spring Clean, an annual event which ran from March 17 to April 2.

Adrian Smith, of Clacton Volunteer Litter Pickers, said: “The litter picking groups of Tendring came together once again, this time for the Keep Britain Tidy Spring Clean 2023.

“Thanks to our many supporters in Rivercare and Beachcare Cleanup UK and Tendring Primary Recycling Service.

“If we can help in any way to promote the good that goes on in Tendring then we will continue to do so.”

Tendring Council supported this year’s Great British Spring Clean and the mass campaign bringing together individuals and groups to make a difference to the environment.

The council provided groups with equipment such as bag and litter pickers as well as arranging collections for rubbish to be picked up when it was gathered.

This year, the Great British Spring Clean pledged to pick up more than 400,000 bags of litter across the country.

For more information visit bit.ly/3EyGVPq.