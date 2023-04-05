A THE Only Way Is Essex star has thanked the NHS doctors who saved her daughters life after she developed blood poisoning.
Debbie Douglas took to social media on Saturday to raise awareness of the symptoms of sepsis after her daughter Georgia, the sister of TOWIE’s Lydia Bright, was admitted to hospital.
“[I’m] not sure how I start to write this but the aim of this post is to highlight the importance of a window of opportunity you may have,” said Debbie.
She continued: “My daughter Georgia [became] ill a few weeks ago. Anyone who knows Georgia knows she’s a 100 miles an hour so when she takes to her bed it means she’s unwell.”
Georgia was diagnosed with tonsilitis, but “things went from bad to worse”, and Debbie rushed her daughter to hospital where she learned she had developed sepsis.
Reflecting on the scary experience, Debbie shared: “I would like to thank the NHS for saving my daughter’s life.
“But, doctors and nurses, please listen to mums, dads, and carers. We know [our children] the best. I felt I had to scream to be listened to.”
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Well-wishers took to the comments to share kind messages, including former TOWIE and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, who revealed she had also previously fought off sepsis.
I had sepsis too deb from a burst syst I thought it was covid or something but my mum made me go to the hospital and they saved my life too it’s really scary to think when something like that happens you only have days to seek help and so many people don’t know the signs ❤️❤️— Georgia Harrison (@georgiaharisonx) April 1, 2023
What is Sepsis?
Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is the immune system’s overreaction to an infection or injury.
It occurs when our immune system fails to fight an infection and instead attacks our body’s own organs and tissues.
Sepsis can lead to organ failure and death if not treated immediately, but if its spotted early it can be treated with antibiotics.
According to the UK Sepsis Trust, five people every hour die with sepsis in the UK.
What are the signs of Sepsis?
The signs of Sepsis in adults are:
- Slurred speech or confusion
- Extreme shivering or muscle pain
- Passing no urine (in a day)
- Severe breathlessness
- It feels like you’re going to die
- Skin mottled or discoloured
A child may have sepsis if they:
- Are breathing very fast
- Have a ‘fit’ or convulsion
- Look mottled, bluish, or pale
- Have a rash that does not fade when you press it
- Are very lethargic or difficult to wake
- Feel abnormally cold to touch
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here