Drivers are facing up to five miles of delays after a crash with a lorry and a crash on the M25.

The vehicles crashed on the major motorway at junction 27 for the M11 earlier this morning.

Traffic is qeueing traffic for five miles from junction 29 for the A127 back to junction 28 for the A12.

Travel time between the junction is estimated to be aboue 25 minutes. 

 