Crews were called by Coastguards yesterday, April 4, at 2.28pm after the vessel got stuck in the estuary about a mile from Titchmarsh Marina.

Weeley, Colchester and Essex Fire and Rescue Service’s urban search and rescue team attended the scene.

Life Saving - The Walton and Frinton RNLI all-weather lifeboat was used in the rescue (Image: Essex Fire and Rescue Service)

The tide was out so it was not possible to get a rescue boat to the yacht. The next high tide was not until 12.15am.

Paul Nash, station manager at Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The Walton and Frinton Lifeboat's all-weather boat was able to take our crews to about 75 metres from the grounded vessel.

“This allowed our rescue team to use inflatable rescue paths, called mud paths, to reach the family."

At the Scene - Rescuers at the stranded sailboat (Image: Essex Fire and Rescue Service)

Crews began the rescue shortly before 6pm and brought the family, two adults and a girl, to safety at 6.49pm.

Steve Osborn, group manager at Essex Fire and Rescue Service, added: “Crews worked incredibly hard for a long period in what were cold and arduous conditions.

“We prepare and train so we are ready to respond to incidents like this, so it was satisfying to be able to bring the family to safety.

Quick Acting - The rescue team on the mud paths in Walton (Image: Essex Fire and Rescue Service)

"They were very grateful to everyone involved - firefighters, the RNLI, Coastguards and the Ambulance Service - for their efforts."