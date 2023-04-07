Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group are protesting against the proposed works, which include a swathe of land from Frinton beach to Ardleigh.

Five Estuaries Offshore Windfarm has proposed the works following instruction from National Grid on how to direct power to its proposed East Anglia GREEN pylons project.

David Burns, of Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons Group, said: “We’re supporters of wind farms and green energy but we have a problem with East Anglia GREEN.

“The current model of East Anglia GREEN says every windfarm must build its connection back to shore underground and across the beach shore.

“Even if this was offshore it would still end up using a lot more cables as only one connection is allowed per wind farm.”

National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) division stated an offshore grid could save £2 billion long term as every new wind farm would not have to go through the coast.

The pylon network that Five Estuaries Offshore Windfarm will connect to has not been built yet.

Onshore plans between Frinton Beach and Ardleigh will involve 12 cables 24km in length.

A trench requiring between 50m and 100m wide strip of land for the approach road, constructions and machinery in Frinton is also needed.

East Anglia GREEN proposals will also see pylons coming down from Norwich requiring tunnelling underneath Dedham Vale to reach a proposed substation site in Tendring where windfarms connect to.

A spokesman for National Grid ESO said: “Five Estuaries submitted their connection application to us under the existing connections process. In line with existing regulations they were offered a connection in the Clacton area.

“A government request saw ESO produce an initial report which identified benefits of coordinating the connection of offshore wind farms and other electricity generators to the onshore national electricity network.

“Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) decided as part of the scope of the Holistic Network Design workstream to focus on projects that had not yet received a connections agreement, Five Estuaries already had an agreement.

“Projects like Five Estuaries are included in the government’s Offshore Transmission Network Review (OTNR) to review plans and potentially voluntarily opt to coordinate their connection to the onshore network with other projects.”