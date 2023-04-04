TWO men have been arrested after police seized £1million of cannabis in a drugs raid in Clacton.
Officers descended upon a building in Wash Lane on Tuesday to execute a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into drug supply.
On arrival, officers located several suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £1million.
A 42-year-old and 19-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled class B drug and abstract use without authority electricity.
They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
Ella Latham, chief inspector and district commander for Tendring, said: “The action taken by our officers this morning means a significant amount of harmful drugs has been taken off our streets.
“We hear a lot of comments, particularly on our social media about how cannabis is a harmless, recreational drug, implying that the police should not be spending time executing warrants such as these.
“It’s been discussed a lot recently in the media, how cannabis use and production plays a significant part in criminal activity in the UK.
“Those who are responsible for producing these illegal drugs regularly exploit vulnerable people for financial gain and we continue to make it a priority for the force to tackle drug related crime.”
