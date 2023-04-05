The youngsters at St Philomena’s School in Frinton worked with Frinton Rotary Club for the Thoughtfulness Thursday programme.

In the past few weeks, funding from Tendring Council has seen the children bring their learning to life with the creation of their own Easter cards.

All Smiles - Paul Williams, President of Frinton Rotary Club, some of the elderly recipients and the children. (Image: St Philomena's School)

Philippa Matthews, headteacher at the school, was overjoyed with the impact the children’s acts of kindness have had, not only out in the community but also through the core values gained by the children.

She said: “We pride ourselves on our willingness to be kind, considerate and respectful of others and our children who have participated in the Thoughtfulness Thursday programme have flourished over the last 12 weeks.

“We encourage all our children to be bold, brave and kind and we love how our after-school club enrichment programmes provide our children with experiences that will equip them to truly change the world as they get older.”

To complete the act of kindness mission, pupils delivered their cards accompanied with a tasty Easter egg for elderly residents.

Surprise - Paul Williams and the children meeting a resident (Image: St Philomena's School)

One lucky recipient, who had celebrated her 86th birthday just the day before the special delivery, was delighted in seeing the children.

Paul Williams, president of Frinton Rotary Club, added: “To see the smiles on the faces of the children as they delivered their handmade cards was priceless.

“Not only have the children gained a lot from the experience they have made 50 members of elderly community very happy.

“A big thank you to Tendring Council for their funding support to the project and also to Asda Clacton in giving us a little extra help in procuring the items that have made such a wonderful impact.”

Five more enrichment programmes are lined up for the summer term, assisting 100 children per week to fulfil their full potential in all that they do.

For more information on Thoughtfulness Thursday and other enrichment programmes the school is taking part in visit bit.ly/3Mfzwth.