Hot off their appearance on the latest series of Dragons’ Den, fan favourite Pop and Bark is bringing its biggest outdoor event to Essex.

Taking place at dog-friendly Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday (May 29), guests can prepare for a barking good time with your furry friends.

Located just 45 minutes from central London near Hatfield Heath and set within 110-acres of beautiful gardens and grounds, the venue is hugely popular amongst Essex residents.

The Cockapoo Cafe welcomes all 'poo and doodle mixes, as well as dog lovers attending without their own furry friends.

Guests can expect a dedicated Pupuccino Bar, a delicious human and doggy BBQ served up by the hotel’s executive chef Robert Pearce, plenty of themed cocktails and soft drinks, and an outdoor shopping market with hand-picked stalls for guests to browse.

There will also be opporunities to pose for the paparazzi with a professional photographer, share your cute photo opportunities on social and explore the idyllic surroundings of the 19th century Italianate mansion.

Tickets are priced at £14.25 for adults and £9.25 for children aged 16 or under.

BBQ food can be pre-ordered with your ticket for £13.50 (10 per cent discount) or £15 if purchased on the day.

Free parking is available to all guests and those wishing to stay overnight can book a dog-friendly room directly with the hotel.

Discounted room rates starting from £180 Bed & Breakfast (based on two people sharing, dogs stay free).

A spokesman described it as "an event for everyone",a dding "you’ll have the chance to mingle with like-minded individuals who share their love for Cockapoos".

Tickets are available now https://buytickets.at/popandbark/883291.