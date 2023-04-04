Essex Police has arrested three men in Basildon yesterday following an attempted knifepoint robbery on Whitmore Way.

The victim was approached by a group of men shortly before 6:30pm yesterday evening.

They threatened him with a knife before demanding his phone.

READ MORE >> Man with learning difficulties attacked and punched in unprovoked Southend assault

The victim managed to leave the scene and get to Basildon police station for help.

Officers, including armed police, attended the area and arrested three men on suspicion of attempted robbery.

They all remain in custody.

Daniel McHugh, chief inspector, and district commander for Basildon, said “Thankfully this victim was not harmed and did not have anything stolen, but this was a concerning incident for the local community who may have noticed an increased police presence in the area yesterday evening.

“Officers carried out a number of enquiries in the area including stop and searches of those we believed fit the suspect description.

“We have arrested three men in connection with this investigation who remain in custody.

“We appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or have any information which could assist with this investigation to contact us.”