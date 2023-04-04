The Clacton Scooter Collective's event saw riders gather in Clacton after their ride out from Chelmsford.

Visitors and residents were treated to a dazzling array of well-persevered scooters from years gone.

Those taking part also raised more than £1,000 for the Bobby Moore Cancer Trust in the process.

Vintage scooter riders from Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend and Norwich join the ride out.

The popular event takes place every year around Easter time, to commemorate the infamous clash between Mods and Rockers in 1964, and has grown in popularity each year.

This year, however, there were concerns over the event’s success due to concerns about where the bikes could park.

Despite concerns over cones and parking, the event proved to be a success.

Organiser Del Ansel said: “Next year is our club’s 20th anniversary. I think what has kept the club going for so long is our friendship.

"We enjoy meeting up, helping each other out with repairs and socialising with other scooter clubs.

“We usually ride out every Sunday but now the weather is turning, I should imagine we will be going to the pub on a Wednesday.

“The friendship has definitely kept the club going for so long, we always keep in touch and help each other out when we can – but not with marriage problems though! We are scooterists, not marriage councillors.”