There are seven categories in the Tendring Council-run awards, which locally-based firms can be entered for.

Nominations will close on June 4, after which they will be shortlisted by a judging panel.

Enterprise and business support agency Colbea is the headline sponsor of this year’s awards, with the ceremony taking place at the Princes Theatre in the Autumn, to coincide with Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

Mike Carran, the council’s assistant director for economic growth and leisure, urged people to nominate businesses they thought worthy of awards.

“We held the inaugural awards last year and they were a huge success, celebrating the best of Tendring business,” Mr Carran said.

“There are so many excellent businesses out there, which is why we have brought the Tendring4Growth Business Awards back for 2023 – but we need your help in putting forward these firms for recognition."

This year’s award categories are Women in Business, Digital & Technology, Tourism, Creativity & Culture, Food & Drink Producer, Independent Retailer, Entrepreneur of the Year.

In addition this year there will be a Headline Sponsor Award, presented by Colbea, with the winner chosen from all those shortlisted for the other categories.

Find out more at tendringdc.gov.uk/business/tendring4growth-business-awards.