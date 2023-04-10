The youngsters went to the Lake District as part of the Respect project run by Essex Boys and Girls Clubs.

Essex PSCOs Taylor and Michele from Tendring Police joined the group in climbing mountains and walking several kilometers each day.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The group visited Castle Grag, Jonny Wood, Derwent Water and Milligan Dawn Cave to name a few.

“They had a 24-hour expedition carrying their 65-litre rucksacks walking from Castle Crag to Fellside where they camped for the night, sleeping in the open air under the stars.

“Thankfully, it didn’t rain too much.”

The Respect project was created to help young people increase their ability to deal with life's problems and become more resilient.

The series of challenges throughout their week away taught the youngsters coping strategies and developed positive self-esteem and self-confidence.

The spokesman added: “The officers noticed a change in the confidence of the young people, exploring the outside world and working together as a team.”

“Thank you, Essex Boys and Girls Club, it was great to be part of such a fantastic project.”

For more information on Essex Boys and Girls Club visit essexboysandgirlsclubs.org.