Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust hosted its first fundraising event of the season at the Railway Cottage gardens in Station Approach, Frinton, on Saturday The fundraising sale included fruit trees, plants and refreshments.

Spokesman David Foster said: “This was the first of this year’s fundraising events for the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.

“Due to the generosity of a local resident who donated 25 fruit trees ranging from cherry, pear, apple and peach varieties combined with sales of donated garden tools, plant sales and refreshments over £890 was raised in two hours.

“This money, which is much needed, will be split between the Railway Cottage works in Station Road and the new heritage centre.

“Chairman John Barter thanked the members and volunteers for their support and the 136 visitors that bought the trees and plants which they will have many years of fresh fruit.”

The heritage trust has submitted plans to convert the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane into a heritage centre.

It is hoped the building could become a museum and archive centre and could also have a small meeting room, which will be available for hire.