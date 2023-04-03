The club has been handed the cash from the UK Shared Prosperity Sports and Leisure Widening Participation Fund.

The club said the funding will enable it to buy specialist equipment to widen its appeal to younger players, cater for wheelchair users and for more advanced players, struggling with standard mallets.

Croquet coach Richard Everett said with each mallet costing in the region of £180, the injection of cash is welcome.

“I am looking forward to bringing in new young blood to croquet in Frinton,” he said.

“Where this has been done at other clubs across the country, the young talent has unerringly succeeded in national competitions – and in many cases gone on to be top-ranked players in the world. We have that vision for croquet in Frinton”.

“Croquet is a game played by all ages and abilities.

“Like many sports, specialised apparatus is required.

“Mallets of differing lengths, for example, for younger and older players and differing playing styles necessitate a range of equipment.”

The club said it is aiming to attract school children during the summer holidays.

To find out more, go to fosltc.com.