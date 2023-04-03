Eggsplorers is an ‘eggs-tra’ special art-based Easter trail featuring 900 beautiful cardboard eggs, each of which has been decorated by local primary school children.

The eggs are being displayed proudly in the windows and hanging from the ceilings of businesses and organisations throughout Tendring, creating a unique Easter ‘shell-ebration’ across Harwich, Clacton and the surrounding areas.

Eggsplorers Emilia Vins, 9, with her sisters Daisie, 7 and Elodie, 2 at the The Harwich Society with all new young helpers at the centre. Picture: Steve Brading (Image: Steve Brading)

Running until Sunday, April 16, Eggsplorers is sponsored and delivered by Hedingham and Chambers and is spreading seasonal joy across Tendring this April.

Families are encouraged to ‘hop’ on the bus and enjoy the trail sustainably with cracking deals from as little as £2 per person for a single journey.

Pupils have the chance to catch a glimpse of their ‘eggs-cellent’ artwork in numerous locations throughout the region, claim fabulous prizes and seek out letters to be in with a chance of winning amazing grand prizes.

Eggsplorers Harry Spence, 9, and brother Billy,7, finding eggs at The Alma Inn (Image: Steve Brading)

Davina Langley, from Hedingham & Chambers, said: “We are delighted that the Eggsplorers art trail has hit the streets of Tendring this April.

“Pupils at primary schools across the region have worked so hard and the beautiful designs are truly bringing a real splash of spring colour to Clacton, Harwich and Walton.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the businesses, shops and organisations along the Hedingham & Chambers bus routes who are hosting the eggs, it is exciting to see families across Tendring get out and about this Easter and become Eggsplorers.”

Zoe Tipple, from eco refill shop UnSealed in Clacton, said it was a fun way to get families out and about this Easter.

Eggsplorers following the trail - Delilah Speed, 8, with sister Mimi, 6, at The British Heart Foundation (Image: Steve Brading)

“The egg trail brings focus to local businesses as well as giving children and adults something to do over the Easter break,” she said.

“It has only been running for a couple of days and has already proved to be causing a lot of egg-citement.”

Adrian Pitham-Cole at Harwich-based business, Deli 141 said “We are delighted to be taking part in the Eggsplorers art trail this April. The children have worked so hard and the eggs on display look amazing.

“Events like this really bring communities together and encourage people to come to the area and visit the businesses. We have seen people who have not been to us before which is aways nice. The trail is a lot of fun and you can see the eggs all over Harwich.”

To join the free trail download the Eggsplorers trail map at hedinghamandchambers.co.uk/eggsplorers.