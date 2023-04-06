The Hook of Clacton, in Marine Parade West, is the sister shop to the Hook of Halstead, recently named as one of the top fish and chip shops in the UK on the Fry Awards list.

The takeaway was judged on its quality of food, staff, menu, service and cleanliness.

The Clacton chippy was opened in the summer of 2022 and after a busy season, it has had a revamp to suit the needs of the shop.

Both Halstead and Clacton shops are owned by Alejandro Garcia Mayol and Sue Miller.

The Clacton chippy is managed by Cory Flannagan, the cousin of the Hook of Halstead senior manager Lewis Russell.

Different to the Halstead shop, the Clacton fish and chip shop has a large restaurant area.

Staff from the Halstead shop regularly work at the Clacton shop during peak times in the summer.

The shop has the same suppliers and standards as its successful Halstead shop and promises the same quality to its customers.