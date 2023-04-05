David McGuire, chief executive of Diagrama Foundation, which runs Edensor Care Home in Clacton, has called for the review following the ‘Smiling Matters’ report published by the CQC this month.

The report states that 25 per cent of care home residents do not have access to NHS dental services.

It has increased dramatically from the previous report in 2019 where the figure was six per cent.

Mr McGuire said: “We are experiencing difficulties with access to NHS dentists across all our care homes.

“At our care home in Clacton, most of our fifty residents have to pay for private treatment or travel 18 miles to Colchester where we are able to access limited NHS treatments.

“In some cases, we need to use community dental care, but waiting times are uncomfortably long, as not enough dentists are able or willing to visit care homes to treat people who may be less mobile, meaning private treatment is the only option.”

The Care Quality Commission is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

Between April and June 2022, the CQC inspected 50 care homes, and asked in-depth questions about oral health care to find out what has changed since their original set of special inspections that were completed in January 2019.

The CQC report states: “We are concerned that people living in care homes are missing out on vital care from dental practitioners – both at the right time and in the right place.

“The proportion of care home providers saying that people who use their services could 'never' access NHS dental care rose by more than four times.”

Mr McGuire added: “The NICE guideline, published in July 2016, recognised the importance of good oral care for people in care homes yet the situation is worsening not improving.

“Poor oral health can be linked to weight loss, and we want to do all we can, to prevent the health of people in our care deteriorating.”