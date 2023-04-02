UPDATE - FOUND
POLICE are searching for an 83-year-old woman who is missing in Clacton.
She was reported missing shortly after 1:55pm today.
She is described as wearing blue jeans, and a striped blue-and-white top, and has a beige handbag.
She is also described as being unsteady on her feet.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are worried about her and need to find her to make sure she is ok.
“If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 629 of 2 April.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here