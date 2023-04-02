POLICE are searching for an 83-year-old woman who is missing in Clacton.

She was reported missing shortly after 1:55pm today.

She is described as wearing blue jeans, and a striped blue-and-white top, and has a beige handbag.

She is also described as being unsteady on her feet.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are worried about her and need to find her to make sure she is ok.

“If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call us on 999 quoting incident 629 of 2 April.”