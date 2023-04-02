Two crews from Maldon were called to Langford Road at around 9.07am on Sunday following the collision.

One car was involved in the incident and ended up on its side.

The driver was out of the vehicle and was being treated by the ambulance service when crews arrived.

Station Manager Howard Midwood said: “I would like to praise Maldon's firefighters who worked quickly and efficiently to clear the scene and make it safe.

“They worked brilliantly with other agencies to get the road open again as soon as possible.

“With the heavy rainfall and strong winds, we've experienced in parts of the county over the past few days, I would urge motorists to take extra care when they're out and about.”

Crews made the scene safe by 10.16am.