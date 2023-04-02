Essex Police is investigating a robbery in Harlow where a delivery driver had his van stolen.

It was reported the victim, who’s in his 30s, had been approached by a man from behind in Westfield at around 12.45pm on Thursday and pulled to the floor.

His white Ford Transit van, with a licence plate starting BN16, was taken.

During the incident, the van ran over the victim’s stomach.

Fortunately, he wasn’t seriously injured but was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A white custom Ford Transit van with body coloured bumpers which are unusual for this model, had been following the victim.

“There were two men inside and we want to identify and find both them and the van.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/57488/23.”