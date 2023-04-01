A CLACTON man is wanted by the police in connection with a recall to prison and breach of a restraining order.
Trevor Wildney, who is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair and a beard, has links to the Harwich and Clacton areas.
Now Essex Police are releasing a ‘wanted’ appeal and have urged anyone who has CCTV, dash cam or other footage of him to come forward.
Wildney, aged 48, also has a star tattoo on his neck.
Members of the public are asked to get in touch with the police on 101 or via www.essex.police.uk/digital101 and quote crime reference number 42/37992/23.
