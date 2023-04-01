The youngsters were threatened and assaulted during separate incidents in Cliff Park and Heron Way.

Essex Police, which has launched an investigation, believes the robberies are linked.

Both incidents happened on March 13, although details were not released by the force until Saturday.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating two robberies in Harwich which may be linked.

“In the first incident, it was reported a 14-year-old boy was approached by someone wearing a balaclava in Cliff Park between 5pm and 5.50pm on Monday, March 13.

“The was then told to hand over his phone, threatened and assaulted.

“The victim managed to get away but his earpods were taken.

“In the second incident, which took place in Heron Way near to Main Road between 8.10pm and 8.15pm, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were approached by someone wearing a balaclava who told the boy to hand over his phone.

“When he refused he was assaulted but managed to get away.

“The girl also refused to hand over her phone.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Witnesses are asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/45489/23 in relation to the first incident and 42/45698/23 and 42/47321/23 in relation to the second.

Anyone with information can also submit a report online or via the Live Chat service, available Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm, at essex.police.uk/digital101.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.