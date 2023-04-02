Local authorities in Essex revealed that a staggering 77,423 roadworks were carried out between April 2021 and March 2022.

Meanwhile, the location with the second highest number of roadworks was Staffordshire, with a total of 52,871.

Put into perspective this is around 25,000 less than Essex, highlighting a large divide.

The research was carried out by LeaseCar.uk, with data being collated following responses to a Freedom of Information request by local authorities.

Roadworks are frequent around Essex (Image: Newsquest)

Top 10 worst regions for roadworks in the UK

1. Essex County Council - 77,423

2. Staffordshire County Council - 52,871

3. Cardiff Council - 43,252

4. West Northamptonshire Council - 34,557

5. East Riding of Yorkshire Council - 32,420

6. Worcestershire County Council - 31,105

7. Bradford City Council - 27,301

8. Ealing Borough Council - 25,593

9. Hampshire County Council - 25,581

10. Leeds City Council - 24,851

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Roadworks can be incredibly frustrating for drivers, especially when they are in a rush or on the way to work, as they often cause huge delays.

“Motorists should factor in extra time to their journeys if they are travelling through locations that are known to have a lot of roadworks, especially in places like Essex, Staffordshire, and Cardiff.

“If possible, we recommend drivers try to plan ahead and avoid them, which is easy to do with a sat nav with traffic alerts.

“If this isn’t possible, make sure to be extra cautious when travelling through them as slow-moving vehicles, traffic and speed cameras are common.”

Many of the roadworks being carried out across the top three roadwork hotspots were undertaken by utility companies providing essential services.

In Cardiff, for example, Welsh Water accounted for over 17,000 of its jobs.

Data shows that over 12 billion pounds was spent on roads in the United Kingdom in 2021 and 2022.