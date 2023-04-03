Noah, also known as Background Bob, showcased more than 200 brand new pieces at Firstite in Colchester on Saturday, April 1.

They will remain on display for 28 weeks before going under the hammer to raise vital funds for Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

Star Struck - Ed Sheeran supported Noah in creating this piece. (Image: Background Bob)

Nathan Jones, Noah’s stepdad, said: “We are incredibly excited to be holding our third exhibition at Firstsite.

“It’s a fabulous collection of over 250 pieces and has been a fully inclusive project from the start.

“We would like to thank all the artists involved for their kind generosity and their stunning collaborations.

Gifted - Joe Charman produced this stunning piece for Noah (Image: Background Bob)

“It has been a true pleasure raising funds for Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, and it’s been our way of saying thank you for all the support they have offered to Noah over the years.”

Noah’s family lives in Dedham and the idea for Background Bob was born during the first pandemic lockdown.

Knowing how much Noah loved to paint, Nathan reached out via social media to ask artists from across the world to consider collaborating with him.

Noah then painted a colourful background onto card before the artist added their signature style on top.

Background Bob has received submissions from hundreds of street artists and celebrities since then, including Ange Bell, Heath Kane and comedian Phill Jupitus, and have raised a staggering £150,000 for the charity in the process.

Dan Bailey, senior fundraising manager with Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, added: “We remain incredibly grateful to Noah and his family for their ongoing support, and blown away by the artwork he produces alongside his collaborators.

Colourful - Renowned French artist Abys produced this piece for Noah (Image: Background Bob)

“We would also like to thank Ed Sheeran, Joe Lycett, Grayson Perry and every other celebrity and artist who has given up their time to contribute to this fantastic project.”

The artwork has also been used in a new book which will be released in mid-April – again with all proceeds used to support patients receiving care at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust as well as its staff.

The free exhibition will run until October 8.