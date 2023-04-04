The free event in Clacton’s Princes Theatre will allow people to watch the historic occasion on the big screen with friends and family.

Though free to attend, tickets must be booked to help the Station Road venue manage numbers coming along.

Lee Heley, director of place and economy at Tendring Council, said: “At the last coronation whole streets gathered around TV sets to watch the historic and ceremonial event unfold on screen for the first time.

“While technology has advanced so much since then, and people can watch the coronation on their smartphones, we hope that by staging a screening in the Princes Theatre people can still come together and share that sense of community as King Charles III is crowned.

“So why not make it an occasion, book seats for your friends and family, and come as a group to share this key event from our lifetimes together with others from the Tendring community?”

The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, starting at 10am.

Tickets can be booked at the Princes Theatre Box Office online at princestheatre.co.uk or by calling 01255 686633, selecting option one.