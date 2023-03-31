A MOTORWAY has been blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.

The M11 southbound is blocked between Junction 9 (A11/Saffron Walden) and Junction 8 (A120/Stansted).

It comes following reports of a multi-vehicle collision blocking the carriageway.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Drivers are experiencing long delays back to Junction 10 (A505/Duxford) and have been advised to avoid the area.

TThe northbound carriageway is also slow as it passes the scene.