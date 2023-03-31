A MOTORWAY has been blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.
The M11 southbound is blocked between Junction 9 (A11/Saffron Walden) and Junction 8 (A120/Stansted).
It comes following reports of a multi-vehicle collision blocking the carriageway.
#M11 southbound - BLOCKED - between J9 (A11/Saffron Walden) and J8 (A120/Stansted) - reports of a multi vehicle collision blocking the carriageway - emergency services are in attendance - LONG DELAYS back to J10 (A505/Duxford) - northbound is slow as it passes the scene - AVOID pic.twitter.com/an41zLMmIn— Essex & Suffolk Traffic (@TrafficUK01) March 31, 2023
Emergency services are in attendance.
Drivers are experiencing long delays back to Junction 10 (A505/Duxford) and have been advised to avoid the area.
TThe northbound carriageway is also slow as it passes the scene.
