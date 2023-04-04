Save a Life Ditch The Knife, based in Clacton, is looking for egg donations to aid less fortunate children in the area.

This year, the group is reaching out to businesses and residents to donate any medium size eggs to its appeal.

Rob Keenan, founder of Save a Life Ditch The Knife, said: “We are always looking for ways to support communities and appeals such as this just to show that it only takes a small gesture to make a huge difference.”

For more information on donations email savealifeditchtheknife@gmail.com.