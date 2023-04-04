AN anti-knife crime group has launched its annual appeal and is asking for residents to donate Easter eggs.
Save a Life Ditch The Knife, based in Clacton, is looking for egg donations to aid less fortunate children in the area.
This year, the group is reaching out to businesses and residents to donate any medium size eggs to its appeal.
Rob Keenan, founder of Save a Life Ditch The Knife, said: “We are always looking for ways to support communities and appeals such as this just to show that it only takes a small gesture to make a huge difference.”
For more information on donations email savealifeditchtheknife@gmail.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel