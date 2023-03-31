The scheme - which ends today (March 31) - was launched last year to honour the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, and to encourage communities across the UK to plant more trees.

Mr Powell planted the tree near Stansted Airport College with the help of airport environment specialist Sam Lomax and community engagement manager Daniel Burford, marking the completion of the airport's contribution to the scheme.

"Having the opportunity to plant this tree in honour of Her Majesty the Queen is a great privilege," Mr Powell said.

Some of the airport staff who volunteered to plant 1,600 trees in Stansted Mountfitchet (Image: Stansted Airport)

"With 1,600 native trees planted by our employees in the local community, this final tree is a lasting tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who opened the airport's iconic terminal in 1991, and will be a lasting legacy for future generations.

"We do a lot of great work to improve and maintain the biodiversity on our airport site, and it's important for our staff to become engaged in that work, which projects like this help with.

"While planting trees near an airport is restricted, we partnered with Gunyah Vineyard to complete this project in the local area.

"Due to its location near the railway line, customers using the Stansted Express will be able to see the plantation develop over the years. At London Stansted we have committed to zero net loss of biodiversity.

"This means initiatives such as this ensure that the airport grows sustainably and benefits the local community as well."

The planting event marked the end of a week-long volunteering effort by airport staff, which saw them plant 1,600 trees - one for every employee working for airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) - at the vineyard in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Mike Hayton of Gunyah Vineyards said: "I was amazed the team were able to plant so many trees when they were here, it’s going to be wonderful to watch them grow and recreate the woodland which was once here.

"The trees will create a perfect backdrop to the vineyard."