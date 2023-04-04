The Diana Awards has chosen ambassadors from Clacton Coastal Academy for the award.

The were chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 active anti-bullying ambassador schools.

Clacton Coastal Academy has long been committed to making their school environment safe and supportive for all their students.

Kate and Rosanna, from The Diana Awards anti-bullying team, expressed how impressed they were with academy’s accomplishments.

They said: “We were so impressed with all of the incredible work that the team has accomplished since attending training.

“You really wowed us with your plans to support those impacted by the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

“The Anti-Bullying Ambassadors are clearly extremely dedicated to tackling bullying behaviour and are keen to create a global community to promote inclusion at school.”

This coveted recognition is granted to schools which have truly made a significant impact in their anti-bullying efforts and have shown exceptional leadership, creativity, and commitment in creating a safe and respectful school environment.

The Diana Awards anti-bullying programme has a peer-to-peer focus, with its facilitators giving young people the skills and confidence to become ambassadors to tackle bullying in their schools long after the training has finished.

Its anti-bullying ambassador programme is offered free to primary and secondary schools nationwide.

David Lees, executive principal of Clacton Coastal Academy, added: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this incredible award from the Diana Awards.

“The anti-bullying ambassador's programme is a vital part of our school's ethos and values, and we are delighted that their hard work and dedication have been recognized in this way.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to create an environment where everyone feels safe and respected, and where bullying is not tolerated.”

Any educator that has attended anti-bullying ambassador training with their students is entitled to sign up for on of the programme’s specialised staff training sessions.

For more information on The Diana Awards' anti-bullying ambassador programme visit bit.ly/3G7URke.