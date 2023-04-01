AN FA cup medal is among a host of football memorabilia going on auction in Essex today to mark 100-years of Wembley Stadium.
Stacey's Auction House, based in Rayleigh, has organised the auction which is taking place at 9am this morning.
The original Wembley Stadium, originally known as the Empire Stadium, was opened on April 23, 1923, and stood on the same site now occupied by its successor.
More than a thousand rare items connected to football's history will be up for sale at the Baddow Antiques Centre on Church Street in Great Baddow.
Some of the rarest items include the 1923 West Ham FA Cup final runners-up medal awarded to Billy Moore for playing in the iconic white horse - final the first-ever match at Wembley.
The medal is estimated to sell for around £5,000 to £5,500.
Also up for grabs is the 97-year-old Bolton Wanderers football shirt worn by Harry Greenhalgh whilst defeating Manchester City at the FA Cup finals in Wembley, which is estimated to sell for around £2000.
Other items include the original programme from the 1923 FA Cup Final between Bolton Wanderers v West Ham.
The programme is estimated to sell for around £500.
Dave Alexander, football valuer and presenter of the auction, said: "We are excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Wembley's stadium with a special auction and thousand of rare items up for sale.
"It's a big moment in football history and we have a lot of interesting items.
"We have a 100-year-old ticket and a programme in good condition up for sale from the first game, and a FA Cup winner's medal and shirt.
"The auction will also have multiple items from more recent matches, and anything in between.
"We are expecting the auction to go well as we have anything a fan would want to see."
The auction will also have multiple press photographs, football tour memorabilia, menus from multiple games, autographed team pages, decorative plates, cigar bands, badges and many more rare items.
For more information about the auction, or to view the full catalogue visit staceyauction.com and search for Football Memorabilia Auction.
