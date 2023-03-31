BRIGHTLINGSEA Lido will reopen next month, with preparations already underway for the venue to welcome swimmers for the summer season.
Earlier this week, the Brightlingsea Lido Facebook page shared a video of staff jetwashing the base of the pool to remove any dirt or incrusted residue which may have built up over the autumn and winter months.
The lido pool is set to reopen in May, although a date has not yet been released, but the venue is likely to remain open until early September.
The pool, which is 50 metres in length and is unheated, opened in the summer of 1932.
The lido, which is manned entirely by volunteers, has endured a difficult few years.
In 2017 the outdoor pool had fallen into disrepair and was earmarked for closure by Tendring Council.
A volunteer group was formed to take over the facility and the relaunched Lido was opened in 2018 with record attendance.
But Covid-19 was still to come.
Following successive lockdowns, Brightlingsea Lido also needed repairs after it was damaged by Storm Ciara in 2021.
