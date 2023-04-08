Mark Hennessey, of Lymington Avenue, Clacton, regularly visits a cemetery in Burrs Road where his son Samuel, who died aged three months in 1990, is buried.

Over the last four weeks, however, the devoted dad has been regularly seeing clumps of dog poo left dumped in the children’s section of the site.

Despite raising his concerns with Tendring Council in February, Mr Hennessey says the original piles of faeces are now accompanied by even more excrement.

Bosses at the authority had said they would install signs at the site requesting dogs be kept on a lead at all times and to remind people to clear up after their pooches.

But Mr Hennessey, who says one sign has appeared on a building behind a hanging basket, is now calling for even tougher measures to be implemented.

He said: “We feel absolutely gutted the old dog poo is still there and now there is even more, so clearly the council cannot be bothered to clear it up.

“I am a dog owner myself but I now want all dogs to be banned from the cemetery because even if more signs were placed there they would be ignored.

“The person who is letting their dog poo there clearly can’t read as the Gazette’s story has not changed their scummy mind, so signs will not make them stop now.”

Mr Hennessey first noticed at least six bits of poo after visiting the site to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of his son’s death.

He and his wife were left stunned at the level of disrespect shown to the dead by the dog poo perpetrator.

“The council said the poo causes a health risk and the area is being patrolled by a dog warden to deter fouling," he added.

"But they have done nothing since I first reported it and just seem to blurt out empty promises to be printed in the paper."

Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.