Tom Shortley, 27, is a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Clacton and was diagnosed with type one diabetes, aged 12.

He has been given much guidance from Diabetes UK and now wants to support the charity for the exceptional work it does.

Determined - Tom Shortley was diagnosed with type one diabetes aged 12. (Image: Anytime Fitness)

Tom said: “Diabetes was something I never thought about.

"I was so young when it was diagnosed, but so many suffer from diabetes and I wanted to help the charity that work tirelessly to support us.

“I have learned to live with diabetes and will not let it take over.

“My active lifestyle, working in the gym and ensuring I stay fit has helped enormously.

“I am so grateful to my colleagues who have agreed to take up the challenge and help me raise as much as we can for Diabetes UK.”

Tom will be walking with Anytime Fitness manager Steve Oldhamstead and team members Todd Whytefield, Michael Kitchener and Scott Price who will walk 100,000 steps each.

The team will be walking from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back again for as many times as it takes to reach the 100,000 steps in a day that each of them will achieve.

The challenge is around 40 to 50 miles and will take about 16 hours to complete.

Stoneridge Estate Agents, based in Clacton, Holland and Brightlingsea, and Richard Burton Jewellers, of Thorpe, have given their support to the team.

Steve said: “I am delighted that my staff, the personal trainers, and a member of the gym have agreed to take up the challenge.

“It will be quite grueling but we are all fit and will certainly not be beaten.

“We are delighted by the support we have been given so far and just hope it continues so we can raise a lot more money for the charity and support Tom who came up with this great idea.”

The event will take place in mid-May and a date will be announced soon.

Donations can be given to Anytime Fitness in North Road, Great Clacton or by visiting bit.ly/40v4oKx.