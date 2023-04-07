70 years after their trip to Wembley, those words have proved to be spot on.

The ‘Shrimpers’ will this week celebrate the 70th anniversary of their FA Amateur Cup final defeat to Pegasus, one played out in front of a crowd of 100,000 at the national stadium – a figure which remains a record for a non-league match.

Pegasus scoring their second goal (Image: Submitted)

The day remains the stuff of legend in the town, one which saw thousands of residents head to London for the big game.

Three chartered trains took fans direct to Wembley while a throng of 60 coaches were also part of the exodus.

Some of those who remained would learn of the 6-0 defeat to a team made up of former and current students of Oxford and Cambridge universities, via posters in shop windows, while those at sea were told the result via light messages sent from the shore.

Current chairman Tony Armstrong, who moved to the town the following year when his father, Eric, took over as the club’s manager, said: “It is without doubt the biggest day in the history of our football club.

“Even were we to reach a national final again, it would never attract the same amount of interest.

“To think of all those people leaving Harwich to head to a football match is mind-boggling.

“There aren’t too many people left who were at that game – our club president Terry Francis is one – and I think it’s important for the town that people keep this memory alive. It is certainly something Harwich, as a town, should be proud of.”

The Harwich team being presented before the match to the Bishop of Willesden (Image: Submitted)

Armstrong added: “The club fell a long way after a lot of high points in the 50s, 60s and 70s when he played in the FA Cup ‘proper’ on several occasions.

“It struggled at times in the 1980s and it’s fair to say it almost went of existence in 2010 when we had to leave senior football – I think that was the lowest point.

“But thanks to some great volunteers we’ve managed to bounce back, return to senior level and this season we’ve got a real chance of promotion – the current team has proved the best we’ve had in almost 20 years. Like everyone at the club, I’m hoping they can get over the line in the coming weeks.”

That wasn’t something the 1953 Shrimpers were able to do. In truth, Harwich were well beaten at Wembley, three goals in each half proving their downfall to a highly-regarded Pegasus side, who had won the competition two years earlier.

The players about to get on the team bus on the morning of the final (Image: Submitted)

There was at least some financial compensation – Harwich’s share of the gate receipts came to more than £4,000, the equivalent of approximately two seasons’ worth of takings on their own Royal Oak ground.

The anniversary will be celebrated at Easter Monday’s game on the Oak when Cambridgeshire outfit Parson Drove will be the visitors for a 3pm kick-off. Afterwards, a film of 1950s Harwich – featuring footage of the 1953 Amateur Cup team – will be shown in the clubhouse.

A special souvenir programme, featuring a host of photos from the famous day, has also been produced and will be on sale at the match.

It includes an interview with Freddie Lane, the unlucky Shrimper who, having played in every round leading up to the final, was forced to miss the Wembley showpiece due to a knee injury.

Lane, now 92 and living in Kent, is due to be among the crowd at Monday’s game as a guest of the club.

Captain Eric Tyrrell leading the team down the Wembley steps after collecting their runners-up medal (Image: Submitted)

Rather than 100,000, only 200-300 people are likely to watch, although the club is encouraging people to attend – any adult bringing their primary-school child will be admitted free. The club will be taking the story of Wembley 1953 into some of the town’s primary schools later this month.

The match is a big one for the modern-day Shrimpers.

The current Harwich team is aiming to win promotion to the Premier Division of the Eastern Counties League and will be seeking three crucial points.

At present, the Shrimpers sit in the play-off zone of Division One North - in which they compete against teams from across East Anglia - and are enjoying their most successful season in 19 years.