The Money Saving Expert took to Twitter urging married couples to act before the April 5 deadline.

Mr Lewis said: “URGENT share. Are you married or in civil partnership if so - Is one of you a basic 20 per cent taxpayer? Is the other a non-taxpayer (earn under c£12,570/yr).

“If so, you’re likely due up to £1,300 tax back, but if u don't sort by Wed 5 Apr u risk losing £100s.

URGENT pls share

Are u married or in civil partnership if so

-Is one of u a basic 20% taxpayer?

-The other a non-taxpayer (earn under c£12,570/yr)



If so ur likely due up to £1,300 tax back, but if u don't sort by Wed 5 Apr u risk losing £100s. Full help https://t.co/NK525FEtn8 — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 30, 2023

He added: “2.1 million eligible couples are missing out on this.”

Couples can use the free Marriage Allowance calculator on GOV.UK to check if they are eligible for the tax relief.

Earlier this year, HMRC called on married couples to make sure they weren’t missing out on the bonus.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: “We want every eligible couple to benefit from marriage allowance tax relief. Couples whose circumstances have changed – perhaps one of them has stopped working or taken a lower paid job – may not realise they are entitled to claim.

“It’s easy to find out what you may be due - search ‘Marriage Allowance calculator’ on GOV.UK to get started. By applying on GOV.UK, rather than through a third party, you get to keep 100% of the tax relief due.”

Who is eligible to claim marriage allowance?





These are some of the eligibility criteria for benefitting from Marriage Allowance:

they are married or in a civil partnership

they do not pay income tax, or their income is below the Personal Allowance of £12,570

their partner pays income tax at the basic rate – which typically means their income is between £12,571 and £50,270

You cannot claim Marriage Allowance if you are living together but you are not married or in a civil partnership.

For those who live in Scotland, your partner must pay the starter, basic or intermediate rate, which usually means their income is between £12,571 and £43,662.

It will not affect your application for Marriage Allowance if you or your partner are currently receiving a pension, or live abroad, providing you get a Personal Allowance.

Those who are eligible can apply at GOV.UK for free and keep 100% of their claim.

Successful claims will result in a reduction in the amount of tax paid by the higher-earning partner.

Marriage Allowance can be cancelled on GOV.UK if a couple’s circumstances change.