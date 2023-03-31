Steven York, 39, claimed he “blacked out” and lost control as he maneuvered the vehicle from Rosemary Crescent into Beach Road in Clacton.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how just five minutes prior to the crash on July 27 2021, York had accused friends Alex Green and David Dale of keying his car.

Harry Hewitt, prosecuting, said the duo were still sat on a wall where the group had been when York, who was speeding, smashed into it, knocking them off.

Injured - Alex Green and David Dale were sat on a wall in Beach Road when a car driven by Steven York crashed into it (Image: Google)

The prosecutor said Mr Green was instantly knocked unconscious and woke up in hospital with whiplash, concussion and a bruise on his leg.

Mr Dale was taken to hospital on a stretcher having suffered a “badly bruised leg” where he saw York who asked him: “Are you alright, dude?”.

A victim personal statement read to the court explained how Mr Green has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

Mr Dale detailed how he “keeps getting flashbacks of the car coming towards” him.

Dangerous - Steven York 'lost control' as he left Rosemary Crescent and entered Beach Road (Image: Google)

York, of Marine Parade East, Clacton, admitted two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Recorder Tony Badenoch KC handed him a 12-month suspended sentence.

It followed Barry Gilbert, mitigating, revealing York has the “mental age of a seven-year-old” and raised his own question marks over whether he should have been allowed to drive.

“The crash happened because the defendant said he blacked out. There is evidence to support this,” said Mr Gilbert.

Sentence - York appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

“He hit the wall and the two gentlemen fell off and were hurt. He lost control coming round the corner.

“He is sorry his friend and the other gentleman were hurt. It is simply a tragedy for everybody concerned.”

York must undertake 50 hours of unpaid work, 35 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement and will be supervised by the Probation Service for one year.

He will be banned from driving with the length to be determined in due course.

A two-year restraining order was put in place banning contact with Mr Green.

