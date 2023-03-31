From April 1, millions will face increases in the price of their broadband, mobile bills, water rates and council tax bills.

The majority of local authorities are putting up council tax by 5%, meaning people living in a band D home can expect to pay about an extra £100 each year.

The average water bill will go up by £31 a year, a rise of 7.5%, while broadband and mobile phone prices are due to rise between 14% and 17%.

Matthew Upton, director of policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Millions of people will now have to stomach inflation-busting price hikes on their mobile and broadband contracts, totalling an average of £90 more a year.

“We called on these firms to support their customers during this uniquely challenging time, but they didn’t listen. Instead, they’re pushing ahead with these mid-contract price rises.

“Ofcom should be holding these companies to account, but it’s kicked the can down the road with a review that won’t land until the end of the year.

“When the regulator does act, it must deal with this once and for all by banning any future mid-contract price hikes.”

Household finances app Nous.co has calculated that a typical family will be £682.70 a year worse off as a result of the increases.

Nous.co founder and chief executive, Greg Marsh, said: “These are worrying times, and this could push millions of families who are just about managing over the edge.

“And we are not just talking about those on lower incomes. Even dual income families with above average earnings will now be drawn into the struggle to afford to live.”

Emily Seymour, from Which?, said: “Which? research shows that as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of households are missing essential payments – such as mortgage, rent and credit card bills – every month.

“As this new wave of price hikes take effect, now more than ever it’s critical that the Government and essential businesses – such as telecoms firms, energy companies and supermarkets – do everything they can to support consumers and provide clear information on what support is available.”