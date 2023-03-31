Phillip Schofield will not host This Morning next week after also being absent from this week’s shows.
The veteran presenter was replaced by Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett this week, as they joined co-host Holly Willoughby from Monday to Thursday.
Explaining his absence on Monday, Holly said: “Hello, good morning and welcome to your Monday's This Morning.
"Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building and Alison has come!”
After Alison’s stint on Monday and Tuesday, The Masked Singer host Joel stood in on Wednesday and Thursday.
And fans of the show were thrilled to see him.
One fan said: "Love Joel, looking forward to seeing him."
Another added: "I like different people doing it, makes a nice change. Looking forward to seeing Joel present.
"Holly and Alison good too."
However, ITV has revealed that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will not be hosting This Morning next week.
The pair will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary during the two-week Easter break.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here