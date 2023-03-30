The road was closed on the Colchester-bound carriageway between Junction 23 for Kelvedon South and Junction 25 for Marks Tey and the A120.

The closure came after a serious multi-vehicle collision at about 4.27 pm.

Essex Fire crews reported eight vehicles had collided including four HGVs.

Several of the HGVs jackknifed and blocked the road.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries at this time.

Area Manager Neil Fenwick said at the time: “We’re at the scene of an eight vehicle road traffic collision on the A12, Feering Northbound.

“Thankfully nobody was trapped inside their vehicles and we’re working as quickly as we can with our partners to get everybody moving safely.

“We expect to be here for several hours while crews assist partners with the recovery of the vehicles.”

The fire service has now released a photograph showing the crash scene.

Police issued a statement shortly after the closure, saying: "At this stage, we don’t believe those involved have sustained any major injuries."

However, the force warned drivers the road is expected to be closed for "a number of hours" and asked them to avoid that section of the A12.

Delays of more than an hour were seen as drivers were stuck in more than five miles of tailbacks, stretching back to Junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.

Essex Police Head of Roads Policing Adam Pipe has been speaking to BBC Essex on the crash.

He said: "It does involve vehicles and a number of cars.

"We are really in a recovery phase now but that recovery is going to take a significant time because of the complex nature of the collision.

"There is a fair bit of the carriageway which is blocked and we are going to need some heavy equipment to remove it.

"This is going to go into the early hours of the morning before we are confident we can get the road to reopen."