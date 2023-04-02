The Weavers Court eatery is the only fish and chip shop in Essex to be included in the Fry Awards list in the UK.

Critics had judged - and praised - the takeaway on its quality of food, staff, service, menu and cleanliness of the shop, so my expectations were high when I headed their on Thursday lunchtime.

Upon arriving at the shop I noticed a few people who had clearly had the same idea as me, as a small queue of customers were eagerly waiting for their food.

Chip shop: outside the Hook of Halstead (Image: Newsquest/Millie Emmett)

Before long I was greeted with a smile and invited to take a look at the large selection of award-winning food on the menu.

There is a whole gluten free menu which includes multiple varieties of fish, chicken, sausages and chips.

There is also a vegan burger, nuggets and a small vegan sausage available, all for a reasonable price.

Also on the menu is a range of chicken and beef burgers, kids meals, cod, haddock, plaice and rock eel.

There are lots more options to choose from too, as well a whole range of chicken, pukka pies and sausages.

They also have a great range of soft drinks to choose from. I went for a tropical Rio.

As I browsed the offering, I spoke with Lewis Russell, the senior manager who has worked at the shop for two and a half years.

He has nine years of experience in the industry and shared his passion for the job and the business, which was opened in 2015 by Alejandro Garcia Mayol and Sue Miller.

Lewis explained how being included in the list of top 50 in the UK involved multiple anonymous reviews being submitted.

Chip shop: inside the Hook of Halstead (Image: Newsquest)

I then spoke with another relaxed staff member, Sophie O’dea, who has worked at the shop for seven years.

The staff were happy and spoke about how much they enjoy the job, which was clear as they served customers with a smile.

Fresh food: the delicious fish, chips, nuggets and curry sauce (Image: Newsquest)

The main event arrived in front of my eyes in no time and it looked delicious.

I had a large cod and chips, costing just £7.30 for the generously sized cod and £3.30 for a portion of large chips.

I also tried some chicken nuggets, which can be bought for a reasonable £3.40 for seven large pieces.

The fish and chips were mouth-watering, seasoned with just the right amount of salt and vinegar.

The chicken and fish were both succulent and the chips were perfectly cooked.

The large cod was, in my opinion, more than enough for one person and therefore, great value for money.

Prices were very reasonable and many clearly agreed with me as lots of customers came in for their lunchtime orders.

The shop has a small seating area outside and has a click and collect service which has been running successfully since launching during the Covid pandemic.

Overall, I can see why the shop is on the list as one of the best as it is spotless, the menu has great options, the staff were happy and welcoming to everyone who walked through the doors and the prices are great for the high quality food and service.